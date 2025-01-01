stock photo similar to Blucci
HybridTHC 27%
Blucci
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Blucci potency is higher THC than average.
Blucci is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Blucci is ((Blue Sherbert x [Gelato41 x Sherbert Bx1]) x RS11). Blucci’s genetic lineage is loaded with big hitters from dessert weed history. Blucci has been used extensively in Grounded Genetics breeding work.
