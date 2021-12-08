stock photo similar to RS11
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

RS11

aka RS-11, Rainbow Sherbert #11

RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. RS-11 was bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, the maker of Zoap. RS-11 was selected by Wizard Trees of LA, along with RS-54.

In 2023, many cultivators grow RS-11 across the US. RS-11 is a potent hybrid. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain.

RS11 strain effects

Reported by 138 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Giggly

Relaxed

RS11 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
RS11 strain reviews138

December 8, 2021
one of the most flavorfull strains I ve tried so far, better nug size than most big brands like cookies, better tasting than fucking Gary Paytons expensive ass strain as well. highly recomend I usually bitch out when the with is rough on the throat but this one smokes super smooth and with a dense smoke.
April 2, 2022
Incredible flavor profile. Flower form has me feeling creative and constructive. If you create art, try this strain. Mentally energetic but without any tension or anxiety. RS11 has a place in art heaven.
January 10, 2022
Solid 4/5, sweet scent and flavour, personally had no bad affects, smoked smooth, good for those who work high physically demanding jobs as it does the trick with relaxing and nullifying aches and pains.
Strain spotlight

RS11 strain genetics

RS11 grow information

According to growers, this strain stands out among the crowd boasting vibrant hues of lime green and space yellow. RS11 has an average flowering time of 10 weeks.