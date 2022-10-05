Super beautiful strain. It got rid of my headache and left my body feeling super relaxed and tingly… I think that this is probably my most favourite strain I’ve ever smoked out of the hundreds of others I’ve smoked if you have anxiety, you will love this strain, it will help ease your mind. Body and soul without increasing any anxiety. It helps me be happier as well. My depressions been really bad lately and I was starting to not know what to do, but i found this strain and my depression is a bit easier to cope with. 💜💚 you can definitely feel the medicinal values of this strain after the second puff