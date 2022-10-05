Blue Biscotti reviews
Blue Biscotti strain effects
Blue Biscotti reviews
j........6
October 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
By far the best strain I’ve had in a while! 3 bowls in had me stuck in the car for a while lol. Strong almost Diesel like smell but smells hints of sweet and smokes great! Keep the flavor to the very end!
e........4
September 12, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I try a different strain every time. I am looking for a strain to keep me from my constant thinking and analyzing. This strain did but too much. Green Crack helps me with that.
b........d
November 17, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Consumed via Dabs from Oleum. Perfect for depression and anxiety, I dubbed this strain the Happy Dabs. Wonderful euphoric high, creative boost, can’t help but smile on this strain. It’s a Sativa dominant hybrid, and definitely hit me more on the cerebral side than physical. I’m a long time stoner, this strain is in my all time favorites.
l........8
August 4, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This stuff hit me pretty Hard, not knock you on your ass hard, but a noticeable curtain being pulled. I feel high and I have had 3 bong hits in the last 1 1/2 hours.
A........s
September 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Best strain I've ever smoked. Incredible high that's powerful but not overwhelming, much like its scent. Not a bit of skunk or gas to it just a calming mix of herbal, pine, and tea. Calms your muscles and your mind, and leaves a big dumb grin on your face. Perfect for watching some shows, playing games, or just staring at the sky for a while.
b........0
May 17, 2022
Super beautiful strain. It got rid of my headache and left my body feeling super relaxed and tingly… I think that this is probably my most favourite strain I’ve ever smoked out of the hundreds of others I’ve smoked if you have anxiety, you will love this strain, it will help ease your mind. Body and soul without increasing any anxiety. It helps me be happier as well. My depressions been really bad lately and I was starting to not know what to do, but i found this strain and my depression is a bit easier to cope with. 💜💚 you can definitely feel the medicinal values of this strain after the second puff
m........5
August 5, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I never write a review, but this one definitely deserved one. I have never in my life smoked a strain that literally doesn’t even taste like Weed. It tastes so sweet!! 😍 and it really does smell like roses, I am in love. I love this strain so so much 10/10.
d........4
March 23, 2023
Chill. Good balance of body high and head high.