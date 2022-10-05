stock photo similar to Blue Biscotti
Hybrid

Blue Biscotti

Blue Biscotti is a modern cannabis strain with a naming conflict. Blue Biscotti can be a popular cross Blueberry x Biscotti. Other breeders made a Blue Biscotti out of a Gelato, GSC, and OG Kush. Leave a review of your Blue Biscotti.

Blue Biscotti strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Focused

Blue Biscotti strain helps with

  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    21% of people say it helps with Pain
Blue Biscotti strain reviews16

October 5, 2022
By far the best strain I’ve had in a while! 3 bowls in had me stuck in the car for a while lol. Strong almost Diesel like smell but smells hints of sweet and smokes great! Keep the flavor to the very end!
7 people found this helpful
September 12, 2022
I try a different strain every time. I am looking for a strain to keep me from my constant thinking and analyzing. This strain did but too much. Green Crack helps me with that.
5 people found this helpful
November 17, 2021
Consumed via Dabs from Oleum. Perfect for depression and anxiety, I dubbed this strain the Happy Dabs. Wonderful euphoric high, creative boost, can’t help but smile on this strain. It’s a Sativa dominant hybrid, and definitely hit me more on the cerebral side than physical. I’m a long time stoner, this strain is in my all time favorites.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

