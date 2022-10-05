stock photo similar to Blue Biscotti
Blue Biscotti
Blue Biscotti is a modern cannabis strain with a naming conflict. Blue Biscotti can be a popular cross Blueberry x Biscotti. Other breeders made a Blue Biscotti out of a Gelato, GSC, and OG Kush. Leave a review of your Blue Biscotti.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue BiscottiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Biscotti strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Biscotti products near you
Similar to Blue Biscotti near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Blue Biscotti strain reviews16
Read all reviews
j........6
October 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
e........4
September 12, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
b........d
November 17, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy