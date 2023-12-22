Very nice mellow fully relaxed euphoric hungry full body high slight full body vibration with warm heavy eyelids. Great mood lift melts away stress and anxiety stops the racing thoughts. Overall calming and soothing of the whole brain way better than any anti anxiety medication from the pharmacy. These MEDS start magnifying anything you like or love by a thousand fold. Very smooth flavorful white ash smoke. This strain is great before bed or if you wanna kick back relax and watch the game. It's great for either one you choose! If you can get your hands and lungs on these MEDS please do yourself a favor of a lifetime and grab it!

4 people found this helpful helpful report