Blue Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Candy.
Blue Candy strain effects
Blue Candy strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Blue Candy reviews
r........4
December 22, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very nice mellow fully relaxed euphoric hungry full body high slight full body vibration with warm heavy eyelids. Great mood lift melts away stress and anxiety stops the racing thoughts. Overall calming and soothing of the whole brain way better than any anti anxiety medication from the pharmacy. These MEDS start magnifying anything you like or love by a thousand fold. Very smooth flavorful white ash smoke. This strain is great before bed or if you wanna kick back relax and watch the game. It's great for either one you choose! If you can get your hands and lungs on these MEDS please do yourself a favor of a lifetime and grab it!
c........5
August 16, 2025
I really enjoy it actually. Give me you the high that you want bro. 👍🏻
c........s
November 17, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Great High! Be ready to talk a lot with lots of giggles along the way! Smells delicious!
b........1
October 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Nice smell and feels healthy, not too dry and breaks apart nicely. Gave me a nice mild head and body high. Be ready to have the munchies with this strain and fall asleep right after. Only thing I didn’t like was this strain tends to have some seeds