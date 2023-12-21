Blue Cherries reviews
Blue Cherries strain effects
Blue Cherries strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
j........a
December 21, 2023
Happy
Talkative
Yeah so id only recommend hitting this a few times and not chain smoking. This strain is heavy on a head high not a body high.
l........9
August 15, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
Love the strain 😍
H........7
March 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Very strong and potent strain. It's fruity will have your energy fulfilled