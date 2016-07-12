Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Heady Relaxation with an energetic back note. It’s one of favorite day time tune-up.
The fragrance and flavor is cheesy and interesting. Being a Sativa lover I look forward to trying Cinex on it’s own.
Great Strain!
What can blue do for you?
I read it was a creeper, and like most of us, know the parents very well. So I decided to go out on a limb and hit it like I've smoked it for a while and throw first time caution into the wind.
It smells like meh. If you give any random stoner a whiff, they will say meh.
I...
Such a delicious sativa. Awesome flavor, felt good in the lungs and most important: gave a good high. Very clear headed for the first hour or so which I can’t say the same for blue dream, personally) so this was a surprise, felt uplifted and no couch lock. However after a while I started to get so r...
The Leafly description here is actually pretty spot on for my experience. Creeps a bit and builds for a good 30 minutes or more! I always get stuff done - whether it's chores or working (desk job). I tend to get weird dyslexia when using marijuana, but not so on this strain. Focused, tunnel vision a...
I'm about to light this up now. I'll start with a half gram Joint . well it makes me want to get up and do something. it's really waking up my mind and I'm only 3/4 done with a half grammer. I smoke at least an eighth a day and this has great potency at 20.89 total Thc. I'm focus and hyper and read...