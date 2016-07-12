ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
rollerderbydad
Member since 2019
Not the best smell or taste but definitely one of the best highs. I feel awake and laser focused. First time smoking it today. Nice dark buds.
FocusedUplifted
Dyno8
Member since 2015
Heady Relaxation with an energetic back note. It’s one of favorite day time tune-up. The fragrance and flavor is cheesy and interesting. Being a Sativa lover I look forward to trying Cinex on it’s own. Great Strain!
EuphoricFocused
Gemini71
Member since 2018
Love it. No anxiety. A+++
bluntave
Member since 2018
What can blue do for you? I read it was a creeper, and like most of us, know the parents very well. So I decided to go out on a limb and hit it like I've smoked it for a while and throw first time caution into the wind. It smells like meh. If you give any random stoner a whiff, they will say meh. I...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Tokersown
Member since 2018
Such a delicious sativa. Awesome flavor, felt good in the lungs and most important: gave a good high. Very clear headed for the first hour or so which I can’t say the same for blue dream, personally) so this was a surprise, felt uplifted and no couch lock. However after a while I started to get so r...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Jazz1212
Member since 2017
A classic in the north seattle area, has a strange yet fantastic earthy and fruity taste, quite the strain
WSWALTER
Member since 2015
The Leafly description here is actually pretty spot on for my experience. Creeps a bit and builds for a good 30 minutes or more! I always get stuff done - whether it's chores or working (desk job). I tend to get weird dyslexia when using marijuana, but not so on this strain. Focused, tunnel vision a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
HeleKai
Member since 2014
I'm about to light this up now. I'll start with a half gram Joint . well it makes me want to get up and do something. it's really waking up my mind and I'm only 3/4 done with a half grammer. I smoke at least an eighth a day and this has great potency at 20.89 total Thc. I'm focus and hyper and read...
EnergeticFocusedHappy