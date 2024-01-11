This was a blind buy from the dispo, which ended up really impressing me. The smell on this one was super gassy and flowery, and tasted a bit sweet. The effects come on quick and heavy, and start off super heavy behind the eyes before working its way down the body with only a few tokes. This one is right up there with white Mac or Skywalker kush, and I’ll definitely be buying it again. I am sofa king stoned right now.