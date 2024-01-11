Blue Lotus reviews
January 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was a blind buy from the dispo, which ended up really impressing me. The smell on this one was super gassy and flowery, and tasted a bit sweet. The effects come on quick and heavy, and start off super heavy behind the eyes before working its way down the body with only a few tokes. This one is right up there with white Mac or Skywalker kush, and I’ll definitely be buying it again. I am sofa king stoned right now.
January 6, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Before smoking: In the packaging, it smells like grass. Not a very strong smell. During smoking: tastes sweet. Not a strong smell. Not good for hot boxing. Great for people with sensitive throats but kind of hard to hit (don’t get a lot in one hit) After smoking: makes you feel relaxed. Takes the edge off but doesn’t make you actually high high
June 30, 2024
Creative
Focused
Sweet head on the taste and smell. Smooth feel. Playing video games with strangers and no sound and it is intense and I tend to have less patience so far. Consumed flower, thru a water bong less than a quarter gram. I enjoy the effects, I just need to be able to do a thing I can focus on and pour my intensity into. I feel this may be a good strain to try when working on an project or out in the garden.