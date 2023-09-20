Blue Truffle reviews
Blue Truffle strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Blue Truffle strain flavors
Blue Truffle strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
f........8
September 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
It's so great it needs to b mixed with weaker flower 🌺 when being smoke in joint.🤒😜for example I mixed mines with strawberry 🍓 Gary perfect combo 😋 💧 drop by drop not 🚫 literally mix more like place them in joint side by side ... like 1 2/0ne two. Bud 1 bud 2 bud 1 bud 2
m........5
January 19, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I love any hybrid mixed with Blueberry, but this strain takes the cake. Instantly relaxes and calms me if I am feeling anxiety or pressure. Great for needing a good nights sleep.
W........s
March 16, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
When I smoke the Blue Truffle I get very relaxed and super chill. Highly recommend!!
s........8
August 19, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It works fast and keeps you talkative, uplifted, giggly and Focused as well as increasing appetite just a little and tingly or feelings of floating or weightlessness. Help greatly with pain!! Nothing helps me with pain and I mean nothing usually and I seriously felt like I was floating away and the pain was totally gone and replaced with tingly euphoria and relaxation. Only downside is that it doesn’t last that long.
o........2
June 28, 2023
Sleepy
Uplifted
Dizzy
really good and out you where you wanna be.
m........6
November 28, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Uplifted
Uplifting and relaxing.