Blue Truffle effects are mostly energizing.
Blue Truffle potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Truffle is a marijuana strain that crosses White Truffle and Blueberry. The parent, White Truffle is a type of Gorilla Butter (Original Glue x PB Breath) with a fragrant, earthy, musky, nutty, vanilla, chocolate smell. A refinement of Gorilla Butter called Gorilla Butter F2 became known as the ‘White Truffle’ cut. The addition of Blueberry to White Truffle makes it more versatile and approachable. This indica hybrid strain pairs best with after-work activities.
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
