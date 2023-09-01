Blueberry Gum reviews
Blueberry Gum reviews
a........a
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
It’s a bit weak in my opinion but as a experienced user I may need stronger. It’s ok for newbies
s........0
August 13, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I definitely tasted fruity notes in this strain upon consumption. this strain made familiar things feel new and exciting, and I would recommend it to anyone who is having a tough day.
j........a
October 2, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
This strain got very pleasant taste/smell. I smoke daily, but this one got me good 8/10. Definitely not a day time smoke, super relaxing.