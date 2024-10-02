Blueberry Gum
Blueberry Gum is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubblegum Kush and Blueberry. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Blueberry Gum has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles bubble gum mixed with berries, and a similar aroma that will fill the room with a pleasant scent. This strain is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Gum effects include feeling happy, creative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Gum when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by G13 Labs, Blueberry Gum features flavors like blueberry, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blueberry Gum typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blueberry Gum is a rare strain in the legal cannabis community but is slowly making its way into a broader market. It has a balanced set of effects that can produce a sleepiness that’s perfect for those tossing and turning nights. It also has a high resistance to mold and pests, making it a low-maintenance strain for growers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry GumOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blueberry Gum strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blueberry Gum products near you
Similar to Blueberry Gum near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—