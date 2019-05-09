ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blueberry Hashplant reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Hashplant.

Reviews

Avatar for Kayracoon
Member since 2018
Love the cranium buzz I get from this strain, I think it’s perfect for hanging out, listening to music and possibly even painting. If I had to recommend anything though, I’d suggest smoking this and listening to ‘Santana III’ by Santana lol
Avatar for MartinR53
Member since 2018
Very sticky, bright green, a lot of red hairs. Smells extremely tart, and of hops after grinding with a definite fruit undertone. Taste is very light, with a slight fruit flavor and hints of earth. Very smooth come up, made me extremely chatty and extra-interested in everything. Very good for anxiet...
