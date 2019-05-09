Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Hashplant.
Reviews
2
Kayracoon
Member since 2018
Love the cranium buzz I get from this strain, I think it’s perfect for hanging out, listening to music and possibly even painting. If I had to recommend anything though, I’d suggest smoking this and listening to ‘Santana III’ by Santana lol
Very sticky, bright green, a lot of red hairs. Smells extremely tart, and of hops after grinding with a definite fruit undertone. Taste is very light, with a slight fruit flavor and hints of earth. Very smooth come up, made me extremely chatty and extra-interested in everything. Very good for anxiet...