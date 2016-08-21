ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blues reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Blues.

LadyConnoisseurUK
Member since 2018
Specifically grown for me organically. More of a body high than a head high but you get both with a great hit of euphoria. Leaves me pain and anxiety free while still being able to stay focused and creative.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
elliemc01
Member since 2019
One of my all time favourites. I live in West Yorkshire in the North of England and there is an abundance of this stuff, so luckily I can get my hands on it whenever I please. Guaranteed to give you an amazing, relaxing high. Also, it smells incredible.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
ryrysheff
Member since 2017
blues and livers are 2 different strains
Bluedemo
Member since 2018
If I can help it, the only strain I smoke. Northern UK. Great tasting, berry skunky aroma with a sweet after taste. It's pretty rough and ready, doesn't look up to much but it has a long lasting pleasant effect that rounds off nicely. This strain is rare if you don't have a link but also it's one of...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Sweetlemonhaze1
Member since 2016
Hey guys am from the north of the uk ( Scunthorpe ) and this is a very popular strain , it’s an alright high dependent on the grower , and personally not that “pukka”
mendogirl1
Member since 2017
love this strain! taste great. also has a nice high . Az Organix had some great concentrate and prices. also like the staff! Clifford he rocks!
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Jackazoug
Member since 2017
Nothing special compared to other strains, but it makes me cheerful and dreamy. Only smoked a few times but I prefer other strains.
starcloud
Member since 2017
This is a very nice (strain)-makes you melow and makes you very Relaxed, it carry's the same kind of flow as "trainwrek" but with 70% of a uplift... Relaxed 75%, meditation 50% happy 85% active 40% texture of the bud, quite stiky . but breaks nice, taste very Light&lt;30%.. ratings for the bud its s...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative