Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blues.
Reviews
36
LadyConnoisseurUK
Member since 2018
Specifically grown for me organically.
More of a body high than a head high but you get both with a great hit of euphoria.
Leaves me pain and anxiety free while still being able to stay focused and creative.
One of my all time favourites. I live in West Yorkshire in the North of England and there is an abundance of this stuff, so luckily I can get my hands on it whenever I please. Guaranteed to give you an amazing, relaxing high. Also, it smells incredible.
If I can help it, the only strain I smoke. Northern UK. Great tasting, berry skunky aroma with a sweet after taste. It's pretty rough and ready, doesn't look up to much but it has a long lasting pleasant effect that rounds off nicely. This strain is rare if you don't have a link but also it's one of...
This is a very nice (strain)-makes you melow and makes you very Relaxed, it carry's the same kind of flow as "trainwrek" but with 70% of a uplift...
Relaxed 75%, meditation 50% happy 85% active 40%
texture of the bud, quite stiky . but breaks nice, taste very Light<30%.. ratings for the bud its s...