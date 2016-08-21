ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blues, also known as “Livers,” is a famous hybrid strain in the U.K. Its origins are a well-kept secret, but many speculate Blues to be a unique phenotype of Sensi Seeds’ Skunk #1 from the 80’s. Those who have chanced upon this mysterious clone-only strain describe its effects as uplifting, long-lasting, and clear-headed. Blues plants are strong and resilient, growing large buds that give off a sweet berry aroma.

Avatar for smdraper
Member since 2014
Unknown by origin Blues is unofficially only found in the UK however it is one of the rarest to find this indica heavy hybrid as it is mainly sold up North but make no mistake this green is sure to send you into a relaxed state of euphoria!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Skorchemed
Member since 2016
Grew out this strain. It is a stout strong plant that only just doubles in height after stretch. With thick chunky nugs that are as tough as golfballs, thanks to its particular style of rubbery resin. The smell and taste are the same, comprising of deep mature cheese with hints of berry topped off w...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for elliemc01
Member since 2019
One of my all time favourites. I live in West Yorkshire in the North of England and there is an abundance of this stuff, so luckily I can get my hands on it whenever I please. Guaranteed to give you an amazing, relaxing high. Also, it smells incredible.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for SKUNNER
Member since 2015
This weed IS amazing DEPENDING on the grower , I see people saying it tastes horrible and gives you a headache , yes because you had shitty blues . like I said it all depends on the grower , Personally I hate Blues but sometimes I get some of a certain person and its always good stuff
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mendogirl1
Member since 2017
love this strain! taste great. also has a nice high . Az Organix had some great concentrate and prices. also like the staff! Clifford he rocks!
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Blues

