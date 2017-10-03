Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Say no to Nuclear war by packing this in your bowl! This is a terpy potent sativa dominate cross that sends me to happy space. Ironically called blukashima; it smells and taste like Japanese grape soda pop. Hits heavy to the head and smooth into the body; this strain is a champion hybrid in my book.