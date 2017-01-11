Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This stuff RIIIIIPS \m/ !!!!!!!!
Got ahold of a gram of some C02 produced beautiful, golden Blurple oil.
The taste was 3.5/5, sweet, a little grapey.
The consistency was fairly stable, a little sappy and difficult to work with when too warm.
But the buzz was just a great, stoney, warm and uplift...