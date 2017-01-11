ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blurple
  4. Reviews

Blurple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blurple.

Reviews

37

Avatar for Mc.Z
Member since 2019
Most purple bud I’ve ever had I thought about not smoking it soo could just look at it burin glad I did because it’s definitely top shelf
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mrs.Smith94
Member since 2018
I smoke on regular basis for my depression and anxiety. This strain just seemed to intensify them and made me feel useless. Also the come down was hell my entire body ached.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Very light, yet relaxing type of strain. The high is cerebral, than goes to the body, feeling uplifting but relaxed. Aroma of grape, flowery and sweet berry, smokes kinda of peppery earth taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Cheepsk8.ENT
Member since 2018
Really nice hybrid with initial high of sativa and an slow onset of the indica, makes for a great relaxation times , where you want to be alert yet chill.. (movies , video games)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of Blurple
more
photos
Avatar for Interstellaroyale
Member since 2018
This strain is simply beautiful. The high is amazing. Calm, collected and way less cloudy. I use this strain for my depression management and it’s best taken at 4.20pm. Peace.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
This stuff RIIIIIPS \m/ !!!!!!!! Got ahold of a gram of some C02 produced beautiful, golden Blurple oil. The taste was 3.5/5, sweet, a little grapey. The consistency was fairly stable, a little sappy and difficult to work with when too warm. But the buzz was just a great, stoney, warm and uplift...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for xXMister_JXx
Member since 2014
This is a strain you want to make sure to smoke if you have things planned for the day. it will keep you up and focused the taste was pleasant
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for cewzy
Member since 2017
i HONESTLY thought this strain was weak .. I'm a strong Leaf smoker.... and this strain is definitely for the ones who can't hang!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings