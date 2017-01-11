ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blurple
  • Leafly flower of Blurple

Hybrid

Blurple

Blurple

Blurple, also known as Blue Dream Purple, is a balanced hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Mendocino Purps. Its effects position themselves cerebrally at first, with gentle body relaxation that keeps you feeling light and free of tension. Drawing from both sides of the family, Blurple carries a sweet, dessert-like berry and grape aroma that comes to life on the inhale. This strain earns its name as bluish purple hues swirl throughout Blurple’s green buds.

Reviews

37

Show all

Avatar for MedicalIncredible
Member since 2015
COLORFUL Flowers Green yeah but with hues of Blue, Purple, Silver Bud density seems Indica sided. (and will later turn out to be surprisingly even more dense than it feels initially to the touch) Aroma is predominantly Ground Black Pepper (here we go again) but with some very interesting FLORAL ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dreadedvegan
Member since 2012
Overall one of my favorite strains of all time. Usually, smoking doesn't do a thing for my migraines, but this strain helps. It doesn't get rid of all the pain, but nausea is taken care of and much of the pain is alleviated. Also great for PMS - not just the physical but mental/emotional too. Great ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
This stuff RIIIIIPS \m/ !!!!!!!! Got ahold of a gram of some C02 produced beautiful, golden Blurple oil. The taste was 3.5/5, sweet, a little grapey. The consistency was fairly stable, a little sappy and difficult to work with when too warm. But the buzz was just a great, stoney, warm and uplift...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Jrullman
Member since 2015
Loved it!!! One the top 5 best tasting strains in my book -but i love the berry and sweetness!! This one is just great all around the high is level but very indica dominant in my case. Would highly recommend and I will be trying again🙂
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for xXMister_JXx
Member since 2014
This is a strain you want to make sure to smoke if you have things planned for the day. it will keep you up and focused the taste was pleasant
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blurple

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of BlurpleUser uploaded image of Blurple
more
photos
Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More