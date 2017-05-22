Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice! Really nice. Bubblegum, maybe?..sweet and full flavored for sure, and when a sugar smelling fluffy looking bud is as dense and sticky as this, any flavor is a plus. Not around enough is the big problem!