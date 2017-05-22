ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
6

Avatar for Cloudnugz603
Member since 2018
⛽️🔥
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Hit-Girl
Member since 2013
Gives your bodies irritated nerves &amp; brain a "balanced hug". Great for mood, very Bubble Gum x Bubble Gum🙌🌿
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for shastameds
Member since 2015
Nice! Really nice. Bubblegum, maybe?..sweet and full flavored for sure, and when a sugar smelling fluffy looking bud is as dense and sticky as this, any flavor is a plus. Not around enough is the big problem!
Avatar for CJN1990
Member since 2015
Name says it all. tastes like bubble gum everytime, no matter how you smoke it. High is uplifting and clear. Bought this from the actual growers at the cannabis cup
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for surfnkd09
Member since 2011
Very potent couch lock
HappySleepy