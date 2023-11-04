Bogeyman reviews
b........6
November 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Straight gas terps! Heavy uplifting euphoria and stress/pain free effects, new favourite 😍
m........3
August 1, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
One of my faves so far!
k........j
November 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Prominent flavor of herbally, spicy, & gassy terps. Very heady high with very inspiring effects on the mind. Dabbed Live Sugar from Nature’s Grace and Wellness.
b........e
August 31, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Hits you hard in the greatest way. Erases all stress and pain. Strangely makes me giggle. but absolutely love this strain