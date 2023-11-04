Bogeyman reviews

Bogeyman strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Creative

Bogeyman strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
  • Cramps
    16% of people say it helps with Cramps

November 4, 2023
Straight gas terps! Heavy uplifting euphoria and stress/pain free effects, new favourite 😍
August 1, 2023
One of my faves so far!
November 18, 2023
Prominent flavor of herbally, spicy, & gassy terps. Very heady high with very inspiring effects on the mind. Dabbed Live Sugar from Nature’s Grace and Wellness.
August 31, 2024
Hits you hard in the greatest way. Erases all stress and pain. Strangely makes me giggle. but absolutely love this strain

