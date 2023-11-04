stock photo similar to Bogeyman
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%THCV 1%

Bogeyman

Bogeyman is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and White Nightmare. This strain is named after the mythical creature that lurks in the shadows and scares children, but don’t let that frighten you. Bogeyman is a friendly and uplifting strain that can help you overcome your fears and enjoy life more. Bogeyman is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bogeyman effects include happiness, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bogeyman when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Nature’s Grace and Wellness, Bogeyman features flavors like citrus, earthy, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Bogeyman typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you are looking for a strain that can boost your mood, spark your imagination, and soothe your nerves, Bogeyman might be your new best friend. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bogeyman, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Bogeyman strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Creative

Bogeyman strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
  • Cramps
    16% of people say it helps with Cramps
Bogeyman strain reviews6

November 4, 2023
Straight gas terps! Heavy uplifting euphoria and stress/pain free effects, new favourite 😍
3 people found this helpful
August 1, 2023
2 people found this helpful
November 18, 2023
Prominent flavor of herbally, spicy, & gassy terps. Very heady high with very inspiring effects on the mind. Dabbed Live Sugar from Nature’s Grace and Wellness.
1 person found this helpful
Strain spotlight