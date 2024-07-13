Bone Collector reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bone Collector.
Bone Collector strain effects
Bone Collector reviews
h........3
July 13, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain hits the spot when you are trying to get there. The only thing is the smell isnt that amazing and the taste isnt either. Defintely gets you high tho.
o........4
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Got this last night and it’s one of my favorite strains ever. Perfect after work. Felt really happy and relaxed and didn’t feel couch locker nor feel like I needed to move around. Makes me smile hard.