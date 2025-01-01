Boofscotti is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a genetic cross between Super Boof and Biscotti. It produces an uplifting, full-body high that leaves consumers feeling euphoric, social, and relaxed. Boofscotti smells like citrus zest and icing, with a few spicy, piney notes that cut through the sweetness. It is a very potent strain at 27% THC, best suited to regular consumers with high tolerances. Visually, Boffscotti is a light, vibrant green that is thoroughly flecked with orange highlights and coated in a thin glaze of frost. The dominant terpenes in Boofscotti are Limonene, Linalool, and Pinene.