As a regular "waker-and-baker", I'm always looking for a great strain with which to start the day. I want that first hit to kick my brain into gear, get it focused and ready to dive deeply into whatever I'm working on. My baseline sativa day-starter is Durban Poison. That delivers a clean, wide beam of pure focus. Very even-feeling. Some sativas have another gear in them. There's focus plus another level of focus that wants to bore in on whatever it's pointed toward. Super Boof does that for me. That makes it an excellent day starter. Super Boof is lovely on the nose. It's comforting almost. It's sweet, vanilla-y with a hint of fruitiness. The smoke itself was inoffensive. Toasty on the exhale. I'm always about the effects more than smell and taste. That's where Super Boof caught my attention. The onset is Durban Poison like. Rising euphoria. Atop the euphoria is focus. Feels like it's rising up from somewhere inside my conscienceness. Suddenly, I'm several minutes into jotting notes about one of my ongoing creative projects. I can't remember when exactly I started jotting but there are now several pages of very good thoughts. That's what I'm after - a sativa that facilitates my creative process. Super Boof absolutely lives up to its "Super". The "Boof" is entirely ironic.