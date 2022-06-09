Hybrid

Super Boof

aka Superboof

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Super Boof strain effects

Feelings

Giggly

Euphoric

Relaxed

Super Boof strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Super Boof strain reviews179

June 9, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
As a regular "waker-and-baker", I'm always looking for a great strain with which to start the day. I want that first hit to kick my brain into gear, get it focused and ready to dive deeply into whatever I'm working on. My baseline sativa day-starter is Durban Poison. That delivers a clean, wide beam of pure focus. Very even-feeling. Some sativas have another gear in them. There's focus plus another level of focus that wants to bore in on whatever it's pointed toward. Super Boof does that for me. That makes it an excellent day starter. Super Boof is lovely on the nose. It's comforting almost. It's sweet, vanilla-y with a hint of fruitiness. The smoke itself was inoffensive. Toasty on the exhale. I'm always about the effects more than smell and taste. That's where Super Boof caught my attention. The onset is Durban Poison like. Rising euphoria. Atop the euphoria is focus. Feels like it's rising up from somewhere inside my conscienceness. Suddenly, I'm several minutes into jotting notes about one of my ongoing creative projects. I can't remember when exactly I started jotting but there are now several pages of very good thoughts. That's what I'm after - a sativa that facilitates my creative process. Super Boof absolutely lives up to its "Super". The "Boof" is entirely ironic.
199 people found this helpful
June 27, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Perfect strain to get you going for the day. There is a slight body high but you stay focused, uplifted and alert. Eventually it evens out to a nice stone where everything feels warm and fuzzy but no crash. Definitely worth a try if you like sativas
69 people found this helpful
June 28, 2022
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
One of the better Hybrids I've smoked. It gets your head pretty up there but it'll set you down gently when you're done.
54 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight