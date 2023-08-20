Bop Gun reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bop Gun.
Bop Gun strain effects
Bop Gun strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
k........r
August 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Great body high. Has nice notes of a cheese and berry mixture. Nice flavor exhaling and can last awhile. Note this can make you cheat on diets as it creates a great hunger for food.
a........2
September 26, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Bopgun is fruity tasting and very sticky. It gave me an happy,energetic feeling with a serious case of the munchies.I would highly recommend it.
R........7
November 30, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Definitely a “in-da-couch” type of high. Very long lasting effect. The taste is smooth with hint of vanilla. 10/10 must try again.
a........s
January 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This stuff was wonderful for me. The first strain I’ve found that I can actually be productive after smoking. Definitely made me hungry!
T........n
July 15, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Bop gun is a good stain but my only issue is falling asleep while smoking this strain I smoked GSC’s GG (all of them) Bruce Banner I smoked a lot of gif stains but for me the indica takes over other than the sleepy effect it’s a good stain. IF you ever watched How High, I almost turned into Ivory last night I had a blister on my pinky 😭😭😭
I........U
April 28, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Happy, calm, hungry, relaxed 😎👌
q........b
August 13, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Taste good, it did make me hungry.
G........8
August 16, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is one is not my favorite but it does all the things i want weed to do. No paranoia, appetite wasn’t too bad, moderate head high, moderate body high, no worries, keeps you pretty functional. If you want a comfortable, reliable buzz where you can ease your worries for a while I’d give it a try.