Boppers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Boppers.
Boppers reviews
d........i
April 17, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
I like this one, it tastes great and I feel stoned but not like oblivious to the world. My pain is lessened and it’s very calming. I also feel more engaged knowing things like shows, or movies and sports. All in all I would definitely purchase this one again.
m........7
February 12, 2025
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Well, well. We meet at last. The head high I've been looking for. Headhunters on the speakers and mood instantly lifted out of the mid-February doldrums. This is tasty stuff indeed, my friends. Very much recommend if you're ready to relax, yet still maintain enough of your higher cortex functions to get stuff done, should the mood strike. Had a pre-roll (puffs of three, barely got a centimeter down).
l........8
December 12, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
One of the best Indic dom strians I’ve had it’s An amazing smoke and a even better high specially from. Florist farms