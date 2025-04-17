Well, well. We meet at last. The head high I've been looking for. Headhunters on the speakers and mood instantly lifted out of the mid-February doldrums. This is tasty stuff indeed, my friends. Very much recommend if you're ready to relax, yet still maintain enough of your higher cortex functions to get stuff done, should the mood strike. Had a pre-roll (puffs of three, barely got a centimeter down).