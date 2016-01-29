We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Boss Hogg is a bit too weak for my symptoms. It has a nice earthy taste to it. It gives a nice euphoria and body relaxation. It sharpens your senses just fine, but the high isn’t all that high. It’s not the boss shit, in my opinion. If I want something else like this, but stronger, I’d go for Jac...
My favorite strain to stock up on at my dispensary. As advertised, Boss Hogg is versatile and adaptable; you can smoke it during the day without being sedated, you can smoke it at night without being wired awake. It's euphoric, giggly at its best, and wonderfully creative; relaxed, yet still engaged...
I didn't know what to expect with this strain. It immediately struck me how calm I felt, not sedated, but calm, happy, and relaxed. It lasted through a movie and then some. I haven't had any muscle spasms since I smoked it. It will be rotated into my daily line-up as a morning or even late afternoo...
This strain is the Boss. Heavy euphoria/ cerebral effects with an equal balance of body high. One of my favorite to use medicinally, high enough THC to help migraines but enough indica to help me sleep. My go to night weed!!