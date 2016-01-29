ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Boss Hogg reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Boss Hogg.

Effects

41 people reported 328 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 63%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 29%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

63

Avatar for CaptKirkWA
Member since 2016
good earthy chill strain.
Avatar for Puffalo
Member since 2014
Boss Hogg is a bit too weak for my symptoms. It has a nice earthy taste to it. It gives a nice euphoria and body relaxation. It sharpens your senses just fine, but the high isn’t all that high. It’s not the boss shit, in my opinion. If I want something else like this, but stronger, I’d go for Jac...
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for Dairencore
Member since 2018
My favorite strain to stock up on at my dispensary. As advertised, Boss Hogg is versatile and adaptable; you can smoke it during the day without being sedated, you can smoke it at night without being wired awake. It's euphoric, giggly at its best, and wonderfully creative; relaxed, yet still engaged...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jhbboucher
Member since 2014
Great strain. nice body high. Really strong smell and taste.
ArousedHappyHungry
Photos

Avatar for MoraRelief
Member since 2019
i absolutly love this strain. gives good pain relief and decent euphoria. had it in rso caps by liberty. always make sure got some on hand. give it try you will adore this hogg. ;).
Avatar for SpaceGhost28
Member since 2018
I didn't know what to expect with this strain. It immediately struck me how calm I felt, not sedated, but calm, happy, and relaxed. It lasted through a movie and then some. I haven't had any muscle spasms since I smoked it. It will be rotated into my daily line-up as a morning or even late afternoo...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Scarolablunt
Member since 2019
This strain is the Boss. Heavy euphoria/ cerebral effects with an equal balance of body high. One of my favorite to use medicinally, high enough THC to help migraines but enough indica to help me sleep. My go to night weed!!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Betrix
Member since 2016
excellent. my batch tested at 23.4%thc i absolutly love this strain. euphoric as fuck! the body fry is awesome! just a few tokes &amp;--HEAVEN
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTingly