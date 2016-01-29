ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.

41 people reported 328 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 63%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 29%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More
