Breathwork reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Breathwork.
Breathwork strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Breathwork strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
b........3
August 29, 2021
Creative
Focused
Anxious
Headache
WHEW, this shit gave me a crazy weed hangover with lingering depersonalization. I had smoked it a few times previously to fall asleep and it was pretty mellow. But last night I overdid it and didn't have the best time. Not necessarily a "bad trip" but nothing I did seemed to relax me and I had way too many thoughts at once. Just watch your intake and you should be good.
w........c
December 25, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
super great if you want to feel like you have too many thoughts in your head. i wouldn't recommend smoking this before you sleep like i did like a dummy. probably would be great for something like folding laundry or another mindless household chore but not for me.
c........4
May 8, 2022
Happy
Talkative
This is the first flower I’ve bought myself so I was pretty excited. Wish I did some more research but my dispensary in pretty small. It hits good and I was smiley but it only got me high for like 20 mins. Maybe its because I’ve been smoking a lot but who knows. The high is good but overall experience was criminally mid.