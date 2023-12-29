Britneys Frozen Lemons reviews
H........3
December 29, 2023
Creative
Focused
very citrusy, very dense buds but light on the lungs, and has a very nice managed high that I enjoy. very good for pain. concentration, or just simply relaxing after work. very much recommended also it taste like candy lemons 🍋
m........y
July 16, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
I didn’t like the taste. The effect was ok but not worth buying again.
A........s
October 13, 2024
Sleepy
If you are a newbie this would be good. For us OG smokers it isn't the best. To me it leans more towards the indica side vs sativa. I was disappointed to say the least. All I wanted to do is sleep. And I hate wasting my high by sleeping. But hey weed affects everyone differently so it may do the opposite for you, just don't go in with HIGH hopes LOL