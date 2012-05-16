ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Broke Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Broke Diesel.

Avatar for OutsideConsultant
Member since 2013
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for pdaddy
Member since 2011
very great good crisp taste and is super powerful (probably the best bud i ever had
Avatar for DRBryce2
Member since 2010
A staunch 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid, Broke Diesel is by far the most hallucinogenic weed I've ever smoked, and I'd say one of the most potent ever. After just one puff of this smooth-hitting cannabis strain from my sneak-a-toke, I was already seeing kaleidoscopes in the air. A bong sesh gave me maj...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
