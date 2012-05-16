Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A staunch 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid, Broke Diesel is by far the most hallucinogenic weed I've ever smoked, and I'd say one of the most potent ever. After just one puff of this smooth-hitting cannabis strain from my sneak-a-toke, I was already seeing kaleidoscopes in the air. A bong sesh gave me maj...