Broke Diesel is a 50/50 hybrid marijuana strain with exceptionally strong psychoactivity that many cannabis connoisseurs seek out. This perfect balance of sativa and indica delivers powerful effects to both the mind and body, resulting in a holistic medicine with the ability to treat sleep disorders, headaches, nausea, pain, and stress. Broke Diesel comes with a woody pine scent under the sour overtones inherited from its Sour Diesel ancestor. 

Reviews

Avatar for DRBryce2
Member since 2010
A staunch 50/50 sativa/indica hybrid, Broke Diesel is by far the most hallucinogenic weed I've ever smoked, and I'd say one of the most potent ever. After just one puff of this smooth-hitting cannabis strain from my sneak-a-toke, I was already seeing kaleidoscopes in the air. A bong sesh gave me maj...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for OutsideConsultant
Member since 2013
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
