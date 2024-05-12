Brooklyn Sunrise reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brooklyn Sunrise.
Brooklyn Sunrise strain effects
Brooklyn Sunrise strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
z........w
May 12, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Love it!! A friend grew a plant of this and tossed some buds my way to enjoy. Great weekender wake-and-bake flower. Enough of a body euphoria to relax, but not soooo much that you get locked into the couch. The sativa rounds out the mellow high into a smooth head high. Perfect for enjoying music, talking and getting shit done…