Brooklyn Sunrise
Brooklyn Sunrise effects are mostly energizing.
Brooklyn Sunrise potency is higher THC than average.
Brooklyn Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Diesel and NYAK. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Brooklyn Sunrise is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Passion, the average price of Brooklyn Sunrise typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Brooklyn Sunrise’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brooklyn Sunrise, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Brooklyn Sunrise strain effects
Brooklyn Sunrise strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
