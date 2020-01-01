ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
By crossing ‘76 Afghan and Pre ‘98 Bubba Kush, this strain from Emerald Triangle Seeds will take you back. Expect big, dense buds with a flavor profile that ranges from sweet berry to earthy pepper. Bubba 76 may give you a spark of euphoria before helping you wind down in a comfortable daze.

Lineage

Strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Bubba 76

