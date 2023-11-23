Bubba Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Glue.
Bubba Glue strain effects
Bubba Glue reviews
t........2
November 23, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
I love the aroma. Hits harder after a few days of not smoking it. I smoke this sometimes when Im coding so I can lock in but not throw my mac whenever I get an error lol. Liked it so much I got a half oz.
a........d
November 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
very relaxing and nice flower with a good body high
j........6
February 20, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very good flavor, it made me feel calm and relaxed and it gives you a very good body high
s........e
January 28, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Helps immensely with my tourette's, agitation, and struggle to sleep... tics and neck pain stopped and I felt relaxed and at ease after a couple hits in my vaporizer at 353°F. Nice warm body buzz, I took a nap soon after without any fatigue upon waking. Heavy recommend!