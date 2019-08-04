Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Kush 2.0.
Reviews
3
BrotherLoveOrgantics
Member since 2019
Where I’m from they call it double bubba. Very sensitive to grow but rewarding if you can master it. Packed with trichomes, sticky big buds perfect for making rosin and producing high yields. Strong presence of The OG in the taste. Great smoke