ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubba Kush 2.0
  4. Reviews

Bubba Kush 2.0 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Kush 2.0.

Reviews

3

Avatar for BrotherLoveOrgantics
Member since 2019
Where I’m from they call it double bubba. Very sensitive to grow but rewarding if you can master it. Packed with trichomes, sticky big buds perfect for making rosin and producing high yields. Strong presence of The OG in the taste. Great smoke
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Sounds really good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review