Bubba Kush 2.0 takes the celebrated Bubba Kush and backcrosses it with an exceptional cultivar of OG Kush. The dense buds drip with trichomes and have a fruity aroma with hints of earth, coffee, and kush. The powerful high may leave you in a state of bliss for hours on end. Bubba Kush 2.0 is a must for any indica lovers looking for the next big thing.