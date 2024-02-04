Bubble Spritz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubble Spritz.
Bubble Spritz strain effects
Bubble Spritz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........s
February 4, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Dry mouth
Worked amazing for neck pain and anxiety without making me need a nap! Definitely made the purchase again list.
p........1
January 17, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
A def last session slumper for the night, has great taste and has a great effect.