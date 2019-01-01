Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by the Gage Green Group for their Private Collection series, Burgundy crosses their Raspberry Bubba with East Coast Sour D x HP-13. With beautiful light pink and purple hues derived from the Raspberry Bubba, and potency coming from the ECSD x HP-13 cross, Burgundy is a fruity, berry, and gassy powerhouse that produces delicious-looking flowers that taste as good as they appear.