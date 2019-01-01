ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Burgundy
  • Leafly flower of Burgundy

Hybrid

Burgundy

Burgundy

Bred by the Gage Green Group for their Private Collection series, Burgundy crosses their Raspberry Bubba with East Coast Sour D x HP-13. With beautiful light pink and purple hues derived from the Raspberry Bubba, and potency coming from the ECSD x HP-13 cross, Burgundy is a fruity, berry, and gassy powerhouse that produces delicious-looking flowers that taste as good as they appear.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review