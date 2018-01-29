ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Burnt Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Burnt Cookies.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Bluemu
Member since 2018
Just smoked this strain, and wowzers! Feels like I have fingers that are quick like sewing machines. I wrote this whole review (this whole FREAKIG review) with no corrections in .015 seconds flat. Daddy likey this weedz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for deliop187
Member since 2018
A nice uplifted mellow high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Harold87
Member since 2016
This strain makes me feel like lasagna LOL
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for koemylo17
Member since 2018
Love that this strain keeps you uplifted. I feel focused. My wife though the bud puts her to sleep 🤷🏻‍♂️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted