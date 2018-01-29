Burnt Cookies is another flavorful Cookies cross from Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Oregon. This strain is a cross of Fire OG and Girl Scout Cookies that expresses tight, vibrant flowers frosted in delicious trichomes. Burnt Cookies has a pleasant and unique aroma of citrus, mint, and ginger which translates nicely to the bud’s flavor. It prefers to grow indoors and yields tight, dense nugs that speak to the strain’s GSC lineage. This strain’s buzz is functionally cerebral and easy on the body, making it an enjoyable and flavorful choice for all day consumption.