Bx Chop’D Cheeze, also known as Bx Chop NYC and Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Money Trees NY and made from a genetic cross of Mulanje Gold X Meat Sickle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bx Chop’D Cheeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







