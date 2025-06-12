Bx Chop’D Cheeze
aka Bx Chop NYC, Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll
Bx Chop’D Cheeze
CHO
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Happy
Chemical
Pungent
Chestnut
Bx Chop’D Cheeze effects are mostly energizing.
Bx Chop’D Cheeze, also known as Bx Chop NYC and Chop’D Cheeze on a Roll, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Money Trees NY and made from a genetic cross of Mulanje Gold X Meat Sickle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bx Chop’D Cheeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bx Chop’D Cheeze strain effects
Bx Chop’D Cheeze strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bx Chop’D Cheeze strain reviews(2)
d........0
June 12, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smokes smooth. Felt like I was walking pillows. Definitely a couch locker. Took pain away. No anxiety. Definitely will purchase again.
r........9
November 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This is a really nice strain. Potential and gassy asf! This is a high I can live with. Super high but alert and feeling creative and whimsical lol. I need another 1/4 of this asap💥