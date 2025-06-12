Bx Chop’D Cheeze reviews
Bx Chop’D Cheeze strain effects
Bx Chop’D Cheeze strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
d........0
June 12, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smokes smooth. Felt like I was walking pillows. Definitely a couch locker. Took pain away. No anxiety. Definitely will purchase again.
r........9
November 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This is a really nice strain. Potential and gassy asf! This is a high I can live with. Super high but alert and feeling creative and whimsical lol. I need another 1/4 of this asap💥