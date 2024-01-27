C Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain C Banana.
January 27, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Bong: nice smooth hit with hint Banana. Nice body buzz. Blunt: you feel all 26% of the thc but surprisingly so gives off a sativa type of high. Paper: better balance.
June 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Definitely one of my favorites to date. A One hit wonder, but why stop at 1. I think? I did 3 hits, but I could have stopped at one. Peppery sweet and smooth. Definitely feels more sativa, although quite relaxed. Great 3-hour TV show weed.
May 25, 2024
Euphoric
Dizzy
Dry eyes
I'm surprised tk see that it has only 1 review.... It's very good for experienced smokers.. i enjoyed every puff and i love the after effect of c banana
Yesterday
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Im from Spain, and i remember that during some time, about like five years ago, there were plenty of hash balls from this strain in my town. And it was amazing, one of the best strains if you like dry sift hash, its flavour is so sweet and fruity that you want to keep smoking all day.