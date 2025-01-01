C02, bred by Cultivar Creators and released in 2024, is a grower-friendly hybrid designed for reliability, vigor, and impressive flower production. This cultivar stretches to double its size during flower, developing big, chunky buds loaded with resin and strong bag appeal. Known for its ease of cultivation, C02 performs beautifully across a range of environments, making it an excellent choice for both new growers and seasoned cultivators seeking dependable results. Offered exclusively as feminized seeds through @cultivarcreators on Instagram, this strain represents the brand’s commitment to accessible, high-quality genetics that deliver consistency from seed to harvest. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience C02 through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.