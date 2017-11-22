ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 1077 reviews

Banana Kush

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Banana Kush
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

771 people reported 5044 effects
Relaxed 48%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 25%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 24%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

SkyTripper
Member since 2012
Picked up some Banana Kush the other day and WOW! This lime green, nice-smelling bud just wasted me after about 4 good rips on a bowl. The high creeps in after about 5 or 10 more minutes and left me all zoned out, like I was on a mild acid trip. Hell, I've been tokin for 30 years too! Old school...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Gerzbermz
Member since 2014
Got this and some Sour D as my first two hits of medical during my first trip to a dispensary. I've been smoking daily for the last six months, so I've built up a minimal tolerance. I packed a bowl and after three hits I was gone. I hadn't been that high off such a small amount in a while. Gave ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
hairybanana
Member since 2016
I am totally new to using different strains to try to treat some things going on with me. I suffer from high anxiety, and depression, ocd and who knows what else. lol So, I have been trying different blends. I find that to high of a sativa I get anxiety and paranoia, and over think every singl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Talk about some amazing bud here, I dunno if I lucked out or what but I love this strain so much! It just looks and smells so intense, I just want to faceplant myself in it all and just keep inhaling the smell, but the taste is also just as great, I try to always have some of this beauty around. 5 S...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
animus303
Member since 2013
The Bananna Kush is a delicious cross of Banana and OG Kush. Believed to have originated in California, this indica domininant strain is one of the gentler OG's I've had. The banana certainly comes through, even in a pre-roll. While I found my appetite to be stimulated as well as my anxiety muted, a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Banana Kush
First strain child
Ultra Banana child
child
Second strain child
Banana Diesel child
child

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

