- Citrus
- Herbal
- Peppery
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1,077
SkyTripper
Gerzbermz
hairybanana
LegitLogic
animus303
Find Banana Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Banana Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Banana Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Banana Kush nearby.