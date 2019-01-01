ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caboose
  • Leafly flower of Caboose

Hybrid

Caboose

Caboose

A spin-off of an old favorite, Caboose was bred by The Strain Hunters by crossing Trainwreck and Salmon Creek Big Bud. This award-winning strain is known for its quality bud production that’s backed by a sweet, floral blossom terpene profile. The high may leave you feeling stoned and relaxed, making it a great strain for a quick evening stroll before bed.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review