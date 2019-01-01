Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A spin-off of an old favorite, Caboose was bred by The Strain Hunters by crossing Trainwreck and Salmon Creek Big Bud. This award-winning strain is known for its quality bud production that’s backed by a sweet, floral blossom terpene profile. The high may leave you feeling stoned and relaxed, making it a great strain for a quick evening stroll before bed.