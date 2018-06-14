ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 2893 reviews

Trainwreck

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 93 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2893 reviews

Trainwreck
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2053 people reported 15532 effects
Euphoric 57%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 46%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 35%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 26%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,893

Show all

Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
Chugga-chugga-choo-chooAWFUCK! ho-LY shit -- it's a TRAINWRECK! You'd think a strain named Trainwreck would leave your broken body sprawled out by the tracks while confused NTSB investigators poked at your corpse, but not this stuff: this Trainwreck wants to kill you with kindness. And it is SO kind...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for leobud
Member since 2012
I am 41, and someone who smokes regularly (several times a day) & this is my favorite flower. It TRULY helps w/ chronic pain, & helps your mentality. I have a rare disease that makes me hafta take lots o meds (Oxycontin, Oxycodone, Diladid, & various muscle relaxers) & am confined (when I go out) to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for GooglyDancingBear
Member since 2017
Trainwreck welcomed me back to the world of marijuana! I had "party smoked" junior high school through college until the mid-90's when I graduated and got jobs that randomly drug tested....government jobs...I am watching you. LOL. Just local small town Planning and Community Development jobs. Up to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tommywiseau
Member since 2010
A friend and I smoked this recently and I can say that it's been one of my greatest highs to date. It burns quickly and well compared to most, and got us feeling good within a small amount of time. This strain made me feel very euphoric; everything felt great and there was a considerable distortion ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Squatchmo
Member since 2016
With a taste almost like dusty pine needles and aromatics reminiscent of a skunk den in an old pine stump, the Trainwreck high comes like a thief in the night and hits like a sledgehammer to the head. I felt my face getting intoxicated mere seconds after my first hit and I've got a wonderful sativa-...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
more reviews
write a review

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Trainwreck
First strain child
Hoodwreck
child
Second strain child
Wreckage
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

